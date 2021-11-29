argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Piper Sandler

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) was upgraded by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of argenx in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James upgraded argenx from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $390.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut argenx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Redburn Partners upgraded argenx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $205.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut argenx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $332.00 to $351.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, argenx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $349.81.

Shares of ARGX opened at $276.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a PE ratio of -37.16 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $299.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $304.78. argenx has a 1 year low of $248.21 and a 1 year high of $382.15.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($4.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.48) by $0.38. argenx had a negative return on equity of 24.48% and a negative net margin of 73.28%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($3.96) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that argenx will post -8.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in argenx by 12.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of argenx by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of argenx by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of argenx by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of argenx by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.23% of the company’s stock.

About argenx

argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.

