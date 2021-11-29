Ariose Capital Management Ltd Buys Shares of 188,639 Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

Ariose Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 188,639 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,752,000. Daqo New Energy makes up 39.8% of Ariose Capital Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in Daqo New Energy by 264.0% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 65,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,227,000 after acquiring an additional 47,152 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Daqo New Energy by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 8,130 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $159,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,456,000. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 74.3% in the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 5,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. 49.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Daqo New Energy alerts:

NYSE DQ opened at $59.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.81. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $37.02 and a 12 month high of $130.33.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.70. Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 44.45% and a return on equity of 72.20%. The firm had revenue of $585.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DQ shares. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price objective (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Nomura raised shares of Daqo New Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Daqo New Energy from $146.50 to $139.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Nomura Instinet raised shares of Daqo New Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Daqo New Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.01.

Daqo New Energy Profile

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Further Reading: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Daqo New Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daqo New Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.