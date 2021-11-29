Arkansas Financial Group Inc. Has $808,000 Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Arkansas Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 0.2% of Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 219,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,853,000 after purchasing an additional 28,747 shares in the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 250,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 16,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.5% during the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 43,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the third quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 75,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,379,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. 69.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPM stock traded down $1.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $160.79. 165,022 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,966,671. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $117.77 and a 1 year high of $172.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $166.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.59. The stock has a market cap of $475.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $29.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 39.41% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.92 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.30%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $198.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $125.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.56.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

