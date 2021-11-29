Arkansas Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Arkansas Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) by 581.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,690 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,298 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF worth $7,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 225.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 20,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,572,000 after purchasing an additional 14,538 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 816.4% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 17,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 15,618 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 478.9% during the third quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 152,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,459,000 after acquiring an additional 125,806 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 26.6% during the second quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 39,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,081,000 after acquiring an additional 8,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marks Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $33,200,000.

Get iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF alerts:

Shares of IHI stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $63.29. 103,651 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,069,936. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 12-month low of $51.17 and a 12-month high of $67.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.32.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.