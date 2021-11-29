Arkansas Financial Group Inc. Purchases 7,385 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Arkansas Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 146,067 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,385 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 7.6% of Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $34,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VO. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 548.4% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20.5% in the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter.

VO traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $252.02. 26,250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 667,019. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $249.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.57. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $197.80 and a 1-year high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

