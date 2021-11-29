Arlington Partners LLC Makes New Investment in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 401 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 96.9% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 626 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 128.3% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 913 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 16.2% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 983 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research lowered their price target on D.R. Horton from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Bank of America began coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $129.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.86.

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $98.75 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.32 and a 12-month high of $106.89. The company has a market cap of $35.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.63.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 15.03%. The business’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.24 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This is a positive change from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 7.00%.

In related news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $309,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

Further Reading: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.