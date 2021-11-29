Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arrow Financial Corporation is registered as a bank holding company. They own two nationally chartered banks, Glens Falls National Bank and Trust Company, and Saratoga National Bank and Trust Company, as well as two non-bank subsidiaries, the operations of which are not significant. They own directly or indirectly all voting stock of all its subsidiaries. The business of the Company consists primarily of the ownership, supervision and control of its bank subsidiaries. “

Shares of NASDAQ AROW traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $35.01. 103 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,641. The firm has a market capitalization of $560.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Arrow Financial has a 52 week low of $28.65 and a 52 week high of $38.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.08.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Arrow Financial had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 34.82%. The company had revenue of $36.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.69 million. Research analysts predict that Arrow Financial will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arrow Financial news, Director Raymond F. O’conor sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.57, for a total transaction of $29,256.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AROW. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $247,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 11,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $375,000. 42.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arrow Financial Company Profile

Arrow Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and insurance services through its subsidiaries, Glens Falls National and Saratoga National. It offers deposit accounts, lending activitiess, insurance products, and loans. The company was founded on March 21, 1983 and is headquartered in Glens Falls, NY.

