Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $27.55

Arteris Inc (NASDAQ:AIP) shares hit a new 52-week high on Saturday . The stock traded as high as $27.55 and last traded at $26.29, with a volume of 131302 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.64.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AIP. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Arteris in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Arteris in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Arteris in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Arteris in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Arteris in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.80.

About Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP)

Arteris IP is a provider of System IP consisting of NoC interconnect and other IP as well as IP Deployment software which accelerate creation of SoC type semiconductors. Arteris IP is based in CAMPBELL, Calif.

