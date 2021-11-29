Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Position Increased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 196.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 59,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,686 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $8,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2,887.5% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 47.1% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 4,583 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total value of $688,916.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 11,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total transaction of $1,937,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $163.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $112.92 and a 1-year high of $168.50.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 14.69%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.56%.

AJG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.89.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

