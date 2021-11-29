Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Acquired by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 2.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $2,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 17.1% in the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 442,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,013,000 after buying an additional 64,700 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 75.3% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 32,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,500,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 13.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 686,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,182,000 after purchasing an additional 83,475 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 42.6% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 65,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,147,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the second quarter worth about $14,755,000. Institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $163.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.67. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $112.92 and a fifty-two week high of $168.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $159.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.54.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.56%.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 4,583 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $688,916.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 11,600 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total value of $1,937,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AJG. Truist raised their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.89.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

