Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,800 shares, a growth of 196.9% from the October 31st total of 9,700 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Art’s-Way Manufacturing stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 14,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.31% of Art’s-Way Manufacturing as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 5.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing stock opened at $3.73 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.50. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $5.48. The firm has a market cap of $16.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.87 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Art’s-Way Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 2.74% and a negative return on equity of 6.48%. The firm had revenue of $6.59 million for the quarter.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and distributes farm machinery niche products. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural Products, Modular Buildings and Tools. The Agricultural Products segment manufactures a variety of specialized farm machinery under its own label, including: portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments used to mill and mix feed grains into custom animal feed rations; a crop production line that includes grain drill equipment; a line of hay and forage equipment consisting of forage boxes, blowers, running gear, dump boxes and mergers; stalk shredders; a line of portable grain augers; a line of manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; a line of land maintenance equipment; moldboard plows, potato harvesters, and reels for combines and swathers.

