ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 1,800.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several brokerages have commented on ASOMY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,040.00.

Shares of ASOMY opened at $32.64 on Monday. ASOS has a 12 month low of $31.29 and a 12 month high of $81.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.56.

ASOS Plc engages in in the operation of a multi-platform offering fashion products for 20-somethings. The firm offers clothes and other fashion items available in retail. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and European Union. The company was founded by Nicholas Jon Robertson and Quentin John Griffiths on June 2, 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

