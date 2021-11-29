Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Stock Price Up 5.6%

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN)’s share price traded up 5.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $61.50 and last traded at $61.05. 1,772 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 243,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.81.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ASPN shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aspen Aerogels currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.22.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.54 and its 200 day moving average is $39.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.63 and a beta of 1.51.

In other Aspen Aerogels news, CEO Donald R. Young sold 36,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total transaction of $1,922,123.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Corby C. Whitaker sold 14,735 shares of Aspen Aerogels stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total transaction of $844,315.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 86,940 shares of company stock worth $4,625,692 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the second quarter valued at about $1,791,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Aspen Aerogels during the second quarter valued at $352,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 14.8% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 280,198 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,384,000 after buying an additional 36,128 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Aspen Aerogels in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $775,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,573 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile (NYSE:ASPN)

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee on May 4, 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

