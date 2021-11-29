ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Short Interest Up 142.4% in November

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,200 shares, a growth of 142.4% from the October 31st total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 165,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ASAZY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, October 28th. HSBC downgraded shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Berenberg Bank raised shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) stock opened at $14.03 on Monday. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 52-week low of $11.82 and a 52-week high of $16.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.24.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.229 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.27%.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Company Profile

Assa Abloy AB engages in the provision of intelligent lock and security solutions. It operates through the following divisions: Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Americas; Asia Pacific; Global Technologies and Entrance Systems. The EMEA, Americas and Asia Pacific divisions manufacture and sell mechanical and electromechanical locks, security doors and hardware in their respective geographical markets.

