Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.28 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) will report $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Assurant’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.15 and the highest is $2.36. Assurant posted earnings of $1.82 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Assurant will report full-year earnings of $9.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.05 to $9.25. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $11.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.80 to $12.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Assurant.

Get Assurant alerts:

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.49). Assurant had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share.

AIZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Assurant from $184.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Assurant in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.34.

In other Assurant news, CEO Alan B. Colberg sold 13,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.43, for a total value of $2,216,762.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIZ. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Assurant by 1,095.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant during the first quarter worth $953,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Assurant in the first quarter valued at about $1,301,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in Assurant by 13.5% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 99,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,122,000 after acquiring an additional 11,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Assurant by 1.7% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 40,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,785,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AIZ traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $156.83. 902 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 379,673. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.64. Assurant has a 52-week low of $121.55 and a 52-week high of $172.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a boost from Assurant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.47%.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

Read More: What is the cash asset ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Assurant (AIZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.