AT&T (NYSE:T) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $23.87

Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $23.87 and last traded at $23.91, with a volume of 784439 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.22.

Several brokerages have recently commented on T. Citigroup decreased their target price on AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Loop Capital started coverage on AT&T in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on AT&T from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.13.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $170.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 199.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. AT&T had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $39.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,733.48%.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the second quarter worth $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in AT&T by 2,790.2% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in AT&T in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the third quarter worth about $38,000. 51.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AT&T (NYSE:T)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

