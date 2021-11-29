AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:AULRF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:AULRF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 97.4% from the October 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AULRF opened at $34.17 on Monday. AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of $29.85 and a 52 week high of $34.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.74 and a 200 day moving average of $31.95.

About AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA

AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co KGaA, formerly known as Aurelius AG and Aurelius SE & Co KGaA, is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, growth, complex transaction structures/carve outs, redemption of existing creditors, management buyouts, management buy-ins, P2Ps, industry consolidation, strategic acquisitions in special target industries for existing platform investments in middle market companies.

