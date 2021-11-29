AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:AULRF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:AULRF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 97.4% from the October 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:AULRF opened at $34.17 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.95. AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of $29.85 and a 12 month high of $34.17.
About AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA
