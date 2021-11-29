AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:AULRF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:AULRF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 97.4% from the October 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AULRF opened at $34.17 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.95. AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of $29.85 and a 12 month high of $34.17.

Get AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA alerts:

About AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA

AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co KGaA, formerly known as Aurelius AG and Aurelius SE & Co KGaA, is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, growth, complex transaction structures/carve outs, redemption of existing creditors, management buyouts, management buy-ins, P2Ps, industry consolidation, strategic acquisitions in special target industries for existing platform investments in middle market companies.

See Also: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.