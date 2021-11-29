Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Short Interest Up 513.2% in November

Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,200 shares, an increase of 513.2% from the October 31st total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 208,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

ATDRY opened at $2.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 4.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.17. Auto Trader Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $2.53.

Get Auto Trader Group alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on ATDRY. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Auto Trader Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Friday, November 12th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.25.

Auto Trader Group Plc engages in the digital automotive business. It offers online procurement site for automotive. The firm sells cars, bikes, vans, motor homes, caravans, and trucks. It also offers automotive insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Trade, Consumer Services, and Manufacturer and Agency.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Auto Trader Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auto Trader Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.