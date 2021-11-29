Autoneum Holding AG (OTCMKTS:ATNNF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Autoneum Holding AG (OTCMKTS:ATNNF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 121.4% from the October 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Autoneum in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ATNNF opened at $165.87 on Monday. Autoneum has a one year low of $165.87 and a one year high of $165.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.88.

Autoneum Holding AG engages in the provision of acoustic and thermal management solutions for vehicles. It develops and produces multifunctional, lightweight components for optimal protection against noise and heat. The firm operates through the following segments: BG Europe, BG North America, BG Asia and BG SAMEA (South America, the Middle East, and Africa).

