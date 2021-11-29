Autus Asset Management LLC Acquires 78 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Autus Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $8,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 139,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,176,000 after purchasing an additional 6,118 shares during the last quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 58,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 43,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 46,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,491,000 after purchasing an additional 11,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,535,000. Institutional investors own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $234.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $225.45 and its 200-day moving average is $227.32. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.89 and a 1 year high of $244.45.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 78.53% and a net margin of 19.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 56.74%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ITW. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $261.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $237.00 to $231.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $232.80.

In related news, SVP Mary Katherine Lawler sold 19,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total transaction of $4,533,252.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay L. Henderson purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $235.29 per share, for a total transaction of $2,352,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

