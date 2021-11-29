Autus Asset Management LLC Acquires 8,105 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Autus Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 432,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,105 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 2.4% of Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $21,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VWO. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 6,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 22.2% during the second quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 11,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter.

VWO stock opened at $49.45 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $47.53 and a twelve month high of $56.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.03.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

