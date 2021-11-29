Autus Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 540,407 VIQ Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VQS)

Autus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in VIQ Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VQS) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 540,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,600,000.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on VIQ Solutions from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th.

NASDAQ:VQS opened at $2.50 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.65. The company has a market cap of $64.11 million, a P/E ratio of -2.98 and a beta of -0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. VIQ Solutions Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $5.82.

VIQ Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence driven, digital voice, and video capture technology and transcription solutions. Its products include CapturePro, MobileMic Pro, NetScribe, and aiAssist. It operates through the Technology and Related Revenue, and Technology Services segments.

