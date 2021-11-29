Autus Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI)

Autus Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI) by 0.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF were worth $6,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 9.6% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 289,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,354,000 after buying an additional 25,272 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 10.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 80,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,681,000 after buying an additional 7,797 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 22.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,205,000 after buying an additional 14,376 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 26.0% in the second quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC now owns 58,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,094,000 after buying an additional 12,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,861,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ PNQI opened at $230.81 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.74. Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF has a 12-month low of $217.34 and a 12-month high of $264.71.

