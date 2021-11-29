Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Shares Purchased by Barton Investment Management

Barton Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 283,812 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,391 shares during the quarter. Avalara accounts for about 4.2% of Barton Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Barton Investment Management’s holdings in Avalara were worth $49,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AVLR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avalara during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Avalara by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in shares of Avalara by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 3,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Avalara by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 12,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Avalara by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Avalara alerts:

In related news, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 1,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.90, for a total value of $300,042.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 92,689 shares in the company, valued at $17,601,641.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.87, for a total value of $5,546,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 78,557 shares of company stock worth $13,733,038. Insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

AVLR stock traded down $1.86 during trading on Monday, hitting $140.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,298. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $169.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.90 and a beta of 0.70. Avalara, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.33 and a fifty-two week high of $191.67.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $181.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.34 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 7.30% and a negative net margin of 15.60%. The business’s revenue was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

AVLR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Avalara from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Avalara in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $219.00 price objective on shares of Avalara in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Avalara from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.58.

About Avalara

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

Read More: What is the float in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.