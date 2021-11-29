Axiom Investment Management LLC Has $216,000 Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Axiom Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 800 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRM. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 2.4% in the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 1,562 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 35.8% in the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 163 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Bank of Marin increased its position in salesforce.com by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 12,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,931,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in salesforce.com by 2.5% during the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,880 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Andesa Financial Management Inc. increased its position in salesforce.com by 2.0% during the second quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,394 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $8.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $292.29. The stock had a trading volume of 174,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,032,641. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $201.51 and a 1 year high of $311.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $286.15 billion, a PE ratio of 116.19, a P/E/G ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $289.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $260.61.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRM. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays set a $348.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.59.

In other salesforce.com news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.27, for a total transaction of $1,633,566.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.11, for a total value of $6,142,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 672,851 shares of company stock valued at $188,622,336. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.