Axiom Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Axiom Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 25.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,688 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COP. Amundi purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter valued at $364,105,000. State Street Corp increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,497,939 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,415,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,555 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,014,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,953,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,259,057 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $381,175,000 after purchasing an additional 753,072 shares during the period. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total value of $686,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COP traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $72.62. 201,766 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,226,220. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.88 and its 200 day moving average is $62.50. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $38.77 and a 52 week high of $77.98.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 11.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 27th. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 54.76%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COP. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.79.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

