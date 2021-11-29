Axiom Investment Management LLC Sells 2,973 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Axiom Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 9.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,973 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for 1.3% of Axiom Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Axiom Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Pfizer during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Pfizer by 25,460.0% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Pfizer during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Shares of PFE stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Monday, reaching $54.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,329,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,970,172. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.48. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $55.01. The company has a market cap of $305.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The firm had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 46.43%.

In other news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PFE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Sunday, October 3rd. Truist upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.53.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Featured Article: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.