Axiom Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,050 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Fortinet during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Fortinet by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. increased its position in Fortinet by 280.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Fortinet by 8,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 324 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional increased its position in Fortinet by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 354 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.86% of the company’s stock.

FTNT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $295.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $355.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $293.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Fortinet from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $308.09.

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $2,637,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.47, for a total value of $798,842.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,862 shares of company stock worth $6,183,594. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fortinet stock traded up $10.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $337.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,033,578. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.14 and a twelve month high of $355.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $321.55 and a 200-day moving average of $283.36. The stock has a market cap of $55.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.61, a P/E/G ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. Fortinet had a return on equity of 47.46% and a net margin of 17.74%. The company had revenue of $867.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Fortinet’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

