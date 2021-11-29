Axiom Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.2% in the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 3.2% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 3,200 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 80.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 5.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,800 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.9% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,777 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Susan Morrison sold 34,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.21, for a total value of $4,923,879.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Leigh Vosseller sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.75, for a total value of $1,207,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,949,508.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 154,611 shares of company stock valued at $20,051,870 in the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TNDM traded up $2.85 during trading on Monday, hitting $132.51. 3,421 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 673,602. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 6.31 and a quick ratio of 5.76. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.19 and a 52-week high of $143.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.05. The company has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 458.03 and a beta of 0.23.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $179.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.80 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 3.29%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Tandem Diabetes Care from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.22.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

