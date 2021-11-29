B-cube.ai Market Capitalization Hits $2.58 Million (BCUBE)

B-cube.ai (CURRENCY:BCUBE) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 29th. Over the last week, B-cube.ai has traded down 14.8% against the US dollar. B-cube.ai has a total market cap of $2.58 million and approximately $141,839.00 worth of B-cube.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One B-cube.ai coin can now be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00000527 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.24 or 0.00063095 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.58 or 0.00072392 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.05 or 0.00095836 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,365.84 or 0.07600941 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,067.14 or 0.99354171 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

B-cube.ai Profile

B-cube.ai’s total supply is 49,838,663 coins and its circulating supply is 8,533,322 coins. B-cube.ai’s official Twitter account is @Bcubeai

Buying and Selling B-cube.ai

