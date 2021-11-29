Baader Bank Analysts Give LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) a €79.00 Price Target

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) has been given a €79.00 ($89.77) target price by Baader Bank in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 52.27% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LXS. Jefferies Financial Group set a €75.00 ($85.23) target price on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €66.00 ($75.00) price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €71.00 ($80.68) price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €86.00 ($97.73) price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €60.00 ($68.18) price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €71.50 ($81.25).

Get LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of LXS traded down €3.34 ($3.80) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting €51.88 ($58.95). 387,156 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,027. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.73. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €53.68 ($61.00) and a 1 year high of €67.38 ($76.57). The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €57.87 and its 200-day moving average price is €59.75.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

Further Reading: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.