BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Short Interest Down 85.3% in November

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 350,000 shares, a decrease of 85.3% from the October 31st total of 2,378,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 913,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in BAE Systems by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 655,436 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,185,000 after buying an additional 42,282 shares during the period. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA acquired a new position in BAE Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,456,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in BAE Systems by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 96,420 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its stake in BAE Systems by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 42,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BAE Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,086,000. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BAESY opened at $29.62 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.89. BAE Systems has a fifty-two week low of $25.40 and a fifty-two week high of $33.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.3419 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a yield of 4.07%.

A number of research analysts have commented on BAESY shares. Kepler Capital Markets started coverage on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BAE Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Cheuvreux assumed coverage on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of BAE Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

About BAE Systems

BAE Systems Plc engages in the provision of a full range of products and services for air, land, and naval forces; advanced electronics; security, information technology solutions; and support services. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber and Intelligence, Platforms and Services (US), Air, Maritime, and Headquarters.

