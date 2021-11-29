Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Has $469,000 Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,309 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $494,011,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,536,198 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $780,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358,602 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1,374.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,814,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $187,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691,011 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,002,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,071,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,719 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 151.2% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,590,440 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $164,473,000 after purchasing an additional 957,333 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, Director Nicholas J. Valeriani acquired 1,500 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $112.23 per share, with a total value of $168,345.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 9,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total value of $1,075,503.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 146,351 shares of company stock worth $16,970,864. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $109.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $115.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.14. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $78.44 and a one year high of $123.27. The firm has a market cap of $68.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.01.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 29.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.84.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

