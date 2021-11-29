Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Shares Sold by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS lessened its holdings in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 150,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,763 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Ball were worth $13,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BLL. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Ball by 1,030.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,758,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602,533 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Ball during the second quarter worth $108,181,000. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its holdings in Ball by 133.6% during the second quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 1,536,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,455,000 after acquiring an additional 878,534 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Ball by 5.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,028,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,217,644,000 after acquiring an additional 787,825 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in Ball by 91.9% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 987,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,009,000 after acquiring an additional 472,973 shares during the period. 80.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on BLL. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Ball from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Ball from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America downgraded Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ball in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Truist began coverage on Ball in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.19.

NYSE BLL opened at $94.70 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.34. Ball Co. has a twelve month low of $77.95 and a twelve month high of $98.09. The company has a market capitalization of $30.67 billion, a PE ratio of 38.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.04). Ball had a return on equity of 30.98% and a net margin of 6.10%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.92%.

In related news, COO Ronald J. Lewis purchased 10,000 shares of Ball stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $91.26 per share, with a total value of $912,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Daniel William Fisher purchased 7,000 shares of Ball stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $93.89 per share, for a total transaction of $657,230.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

