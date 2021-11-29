Bangor Savings Bank Has $1.09 Million Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Bangor Savings Bank increased its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 41.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,131 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 4.0% during the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management grew its stake in Amgen by 3.0% during the second quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,465 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 4.9% in the second quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Amgen by 8.7% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 537 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Amgen by 6.7% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 689 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMGN. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Amgen from $217.00 to $216.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho cut their price target on Amgen from $222.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Amgen from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.50.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $201.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.90. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.47 and a 1 year high of $276.69. The company has a market capitalization of $113.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.61.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.50%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

