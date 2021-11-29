Bangor Savings Bank Purchases 1,062 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Bangor Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,634 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Torray LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 25,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 273.4% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 14,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 10,532 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 56,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,857,000 after purchasing an additional 8,947 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,781,567 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $152,894,000 after purchasing an additional 102,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 76,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,590,000 after purchasing an additional 17,463 shares in the last quarter. 68.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $69.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $60.30 and a twelve month high of $94.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.88. The firm has a market cap of $30.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.22, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.66.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.23. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a positive return on equity of 3.44%. The firm had revenue of $31.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a $0.92 dividend. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -320.00%.

Several research firms have recently commented on PSX. Citigroup upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.20.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

