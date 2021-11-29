Bangor Savings Bank Takes Position in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Bangor Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,856 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BP by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,314,245 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $113,981,000 after acquiring an additional 220,190 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of BP by 99.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,652,137 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $43,561,000 after acquiring an additional 823,441 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lifted its position in shares of BP by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 876,491 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $23,157,000 after acquiring an additional 28,410 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of BP by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 732,953 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $19,364,000 after acquiring an additional 23,482 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of BP by 179.2% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 649,637 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $17,163,000 after purchasing an additional 416,962 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BP opened at $25.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. BP p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of $19.56 and a fifty-two week high of $30.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.48. The company has a market cap of $86.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.85.

BP (NYSE:BP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.03. BP had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $37.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that BP p.l.c. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.3276 per share. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. BP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.84%.

Several research firms have commented on BP. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of BP from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of BP in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.94.

About BP

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power and natural gas liquids.

