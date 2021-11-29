Bank of America Begins Coverage on Nerdwallet (NASDAQ:NRDS)

Equities researchers at Bank of America began coverage on shares of Nerdwallet (NASDAQ:NRDS) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NRDS. Barclays began coverage on Nerdwallet in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. William Blair began coverage on Nerdwallet in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Nerdwallet in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Nerdwallet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

NRDS opened at $22.62 on Monday. Nerdwallet has a 1 year low of $21.73 and a 1 year high of $34.44.

NerdWallet Inc provides consumers with financial information. NerdWallet Inc is based in NEW YORK.

