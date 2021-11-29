Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Stock Position Boosted by Annex Advisory Services LLC

Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,021 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 162.5% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 138.9% during the 2nd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $47.17 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.04.

In other Bank of America news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $106,084.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total transaction of $4,965,038.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $45.76 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.41. The company has a market cap of $374.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $28.10 and a 1 year high of $48.69.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.60 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.16%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 25.23%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

