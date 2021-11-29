Bank of America Corp DE Buys 13,202 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:PJP)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:PJP) by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,055 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,202 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 1.39% of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF worth $6,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,230,000 after buying an additional 8,692 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC lifted its position in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 21,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 181.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PJP opened at $78.71 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.04. Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF has a one year low of $66.60 and a one year high of $83.23.

PowerShares Dynamic Pharmaceuticals Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Pharmaceuticals Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

