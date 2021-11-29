Bank of America Corp DE Has $5.94 Million Stock Position in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its stake in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 571,949 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 48,086 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.12% of Antero Midstream worth $5,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 303,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 3,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 114.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,606 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 6,182 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Antero Midstream currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.42.

In related news, Director Brooks J. Klimley sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total value of $78,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 3.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE AM opened at $10.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 3.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.15. Antero Midstream Co. has a 1 year low of $6.56 and a 1 year high of $11.71.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $224.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.96 million. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 37.20%. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 27th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 26th. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is 130.43%.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corp. owns, operates and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

