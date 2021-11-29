Bank of America Corp DE Has $6.21 Million Stake in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its holdings in shares of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 139,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 45,434 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in St. Joe were worth $6,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in St. Joe during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in St. Joe by 6.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in St. Joe during the second quarter valued at about $223,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in St. Joe during the second quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in St. Joe during the first quarter valued at about $328,000. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JOE stock opened at $49.73 on Monday. The St. Joe Company has a 52-week low of $32.13 and a 52-week high of $57.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.92 and a beta of 1.12.

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. St. Joe had a net margin of 26.98% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The business had revenue of $53.90 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. St. Joe’s payout ratio is presently 30.19%.

About St. Joe

The St. Joe Co engages in the real estate development and management business. It operates through the following segments: Residential ; Hospitality; and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes across a wide range of price points and sells homesites to builders and retail consumers.

