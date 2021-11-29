Bank of America Corp DE Has $6.34 Million Stock Holdings in Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,935 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,156 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.35% of Tri-Continental worth $6,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Tri-Continental during the second quarter worth approximately $98,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tri-Continental by 101.7% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 3,406 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Tri-Continental by 132.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,530 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tri-Continental in the second quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tri-Continental in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 10.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Tri-Continental stock opened at $35.18 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.59. Tri-Continental Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.85 and a fifty-two week high of $35.80.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $3.311 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

About Tri-Continental

Tri-Continental Corp. is a diversified, closed-end management investment company, which invests primarily for the longer term. Its objective is to produce future growth of both capital and income while providing reasonable current income. The company was founded on January 14, 1929 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

