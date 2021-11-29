Bank of America Corp DE Sells 18,862 Shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,862 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 1.45% of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF worth $5,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 74,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC raised its position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 10.9% during the second quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 174,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,078,000 after purchasing an additional 17,175 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 15.5% during the second quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 298,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,997,000 after purchasing an additional 39,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fluent Financial LLC acquired a new position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $356,000.

Shares of ULST opened at $40.35 on Monday. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $40.04 and a one year high of $40.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.42.

