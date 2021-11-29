Bank of America Corp DE Sells 68,243 Shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT) by 15.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 384,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 68,243 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II were worth $6,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 99,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 7,547 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 288,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,528,000 after acquiring an additional 43,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MVT opened at $14.90 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.39. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.39 and a 52 week high of $17.90.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0585 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Company Profile

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc operates as mutual fund closed-end investment trust. The company investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. It invests under normal market conditions in municipal bonds rated investment grade and invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment.

