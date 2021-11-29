Bank of East Asia (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1.39

The Bank of East Asia, Limited (OTCMKTS:BKEAY)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.39 and last traded at $1.46, with a volume of 2532 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.50.

BKEAY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of East Asia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Bank of East Asia in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, DBS Vickers upgraded shares of Bank of East Asia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.10 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.58 and its 200-day moving average is $1.72.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.0758 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd.

About Bank of East Asia (OTCMKTS:BKEAY)

The Bank of East Asia, Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services. Its personal banking services include corporate, individual, savings, current, time deposit, and supreme accounts; and fixed and call deposits, foreign currency deposits, MAS services, and auto-payroll products, as well as safe deposit boxes and remittance services.

