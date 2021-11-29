Bard Financial Services Inc. Cuts Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Bard Financial Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 380.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,301,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 94.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 2,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,236,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Group raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 7,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,007,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LRCX. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Lam Research from $600.00 to $597.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Summit Insights downgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 price objective (down from $815.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. BNP Paribas downgraded Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $677.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $685.42.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 8,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $608.07, for a total transaction of $5,081,640.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 5,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.21, for a total value of $2,939,836.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 18,843 shares of company stock worth $11,372,523 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LRCX stock opened at $641.98 on Monday. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $445.60 and a 52-week high of $673.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $590.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $608.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.20.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.21 by $0.15. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.96% and a net margin of 27.07%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 34.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 20.26%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

