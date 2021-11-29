Bard Financial Services Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Bard Financial Services Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 22.7% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.6% during the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.8% during the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,069 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Bank raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bell Bank now owns 6,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 3,568 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.80, for a total value of $1,137,478.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,208,252. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.50, for a total value of $719,355.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,394. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,375 shares of company stock worth $6,955,318 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

VEEV opened at $289.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $44.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.53, a PEG ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $304.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $306.78. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $235.74 and a 52 week high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $455.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.93 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 25.51% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VEEV shares. Bank of America upped their price target on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Veeva Systems in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $294.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $344.11.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

