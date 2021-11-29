Bard Financial Services Inc. Purchases New Stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 950 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Albemarle by 4.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 737,565 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $124,251,000 after purchasing an additional 31,940 shares in the last quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Albemarle during the second quarter worth $1,040,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Albemarle by 25.9% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 836,016 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $140,835,000 after purchasing an additional 171,949 shares in the last quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Albemarle by 5.8% during the second quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC now owns 68,830 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its position in Albemarle by 45.8% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on ALB shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Albemarle from $262.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Albemarle to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet downgraded Albemarle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Albemarle from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Albemarle from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Albemarle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.15.

In other news, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.15, for a total value of $146,421.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 36,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.47, for a total value of $10,044,155.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,881 shares of company stock valued at $11,182,002. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALB opened at $266.85 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.22 billion, a PE ratio of 141.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $244.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.01. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $130.76 and a 12 month high of $291.48.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.28. Albemarle had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 6.40%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.54%.

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

